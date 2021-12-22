Shirley C. Bicknell, 93, of Gettysburg, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.
Born Jan. 3, 1928 in Chicago, Ill., she was the daughter of George Henry and Hazel Hendricksen. Shirley had been employed for many years as a statistical typist for the former accounting firm of Hartlove, McGrow & Smith of Baltimore, Maryland. She enjoyed dancing, loved animals and was a talented artist.
Shirley is survived by a daughter, Sherree Totis (Michael) of Hampstead, Md.; three grandchildren: Michelle, Matthew and Amanda; sister, Diane Froelich (Norm) of Finksburg, Md.; and a son-in-law, Marvin Gist. She was predeceased by three daughters: Sandra Gist, Karen Cofiell and Terry Cimino and her brother, George Hendricksen.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Interment will be private. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
