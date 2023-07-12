Mary Lou Seamens of Gettysburg joined her family in heaven on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at peace and with her adult children in attendance, after a short battle with cancer.
Mary Lou, age 89, was born in Boston, Massachusetts, in March 1934, the fourth of four children. In 1941, she moved with her family to Pittsburgh when her father accepted a position with US Steel. She graduated from Sewickley High School in 1951 and matriculated at Allegheny College, Meadville, Pa.
Mary Lou married Howard Seamens of Greensburg and began building a family. In 1955, Howard was commissioned in the United States Air Force and Mary Lou began her first career as military spouse, raising her family through multiple assignments in the US and overseas. She was involved in volunteerism for the next 20 years, supporting the American Red Cross and other causes. She was a regular blood donor earning her 10-gallon pin. ML was an avid bowler and the strength of multiple teams, achieving a 197 average.
Her family moved to Gettysburg in 1967, settling in Seven Stars. In 1970, she completed her college degree and graduated from Gettysburg College. After divorcing, she began her next chapter in life as a career woman.
Mary Lou worked at Gettysburg College in fund raising and went on to be the director of the Gettysburg YWCA. She oversaw fundraising for the prospective recreational center and then managed the day-to-day operations of the beautiful facility we know today. Afterward, she became executive director of the Adams County Red Cross, a position she held for over 20 years. She led disaster relief, blood services, taught CPR classes and other lifesaving skills, aided military families, and built a network of volunteers, donors, and partners. In 1989, she spent three weeks in South Carolina providing disaster relief after Hurricane Hugo.
Mary Lou was an Exchange Club member, serving as an officer for many years. She spearheaded their Boost PA Day for many years, during which an unsuspecting tourist is ‘nabbed’ by a police officer and her and treated to a day’s deluxe tourist experience of all the wonderful Gettysburg attractions at no expense. She also led or served other programs including the yearly Apple Harvest Festival fundraising booth.
Mary Lou was a proud and energetic member of the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church (GPC) for 56 years. She was a devoted choir member; her alto voice being a staple of the choir. She also sang with the Gettysburg Community Chorus. As a faithful Christian, she served Gettysburg Presbyterian as an Elder on Session, a Stephen Minister, Sunday school teacher, youth ministry leader, a member of Presbyterian Women’s group, along with many other leadership and volunteer roles.
Often, Mary Lou would emcee church gatherings and potluck dinners. She participated in mission trips to include a medical mission trip to Honduras in the 70s. She offered her expertise as a Gettysburg historian and guide giving tours of the church and sharing the storied past of GPC as a Civil War field hospital, the home church to Ike and Mamie Eisenhower and hosting a political rally with Abraham Lincoln in attendance.
Mary Lou’s tireless volunteerism and community support extends far beyond what can be offered in brief. Much of her labor was behind the scenes and without fanfare.
Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents, John F. and Elsie Moir Robinson; her siblings, Jack Robinson, Jill Robinson Bengston, and Gordon Robinson; and her daughter, Catheryn Seamens (Kenneth) O’Meara. Surviving are Howard (Charlene McCartney) Seamens Jr., Patricia Seamens (Steve) Filus, and John (Susan Hering) Seamens; 10 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are being made through the Monahan Funeral Home, Gettysburg.
Witness to the Resurrection of Mary Lou Seamens will be held at the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, 2023. A private interment will be conducted at Evergreen Cemetery.
Contributions to the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church or your charity of choice are encouraged.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
