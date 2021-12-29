Casey Lynn Pittinger, 33, of New Oxford, went to be with her Lord on Christmas Day, December 25, 2021. She passed unexpectedly of natural causes at her home.
The daughter of Susan L. Brothers, Casey was born on October 5, 1988, in Westminster. She attended North Carroll High in Hampstead prior to moving to New Oxford, where she graduated from New Oxford High School in the Class of 2006.
In addition to her mother, Casey is survived by her sister, Amanda Sue Pittinger; her maternal grandmother, Mary Jane Brothers; her great-uncle, Walter Bupp; and her cousin, Chad Bupp.
Casey was employed at the Gettysburg Walmart for the past 14 years. There she adored her co-workers and customers, especially the children. She regularly attended Crosswinds Church in Westminster. Casey loved kids and animals and adored her family, her mom, her grandmother and her sister Amanda who always looked out for and protected her. Casey will be forever remembered for her love of life and her spirit.
Casey was predeceased by her grandfather, Russell E. Brothers of Westminster.
A memorial service for Casey will take place at Crosswinds Church in Westminster in the spring on a date to be determined. Inurnment will be in Kriders Church Cemetery.
If desired, memorial donations in Casey’s name may be sent to Crosswinds Church, 640 Lucabaugh Road, Westminster, MD 21157.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Cremation arrangements provided by Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, Westminster.
