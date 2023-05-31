Melvin D. Crouse, a businessman and life-long resident of Gettysburg died on Tuesday, May 30 at the age of 87.
Melvin is survived by his daughter, Vicki Crouse (George Gallagher); his grandchildren, Monica Madsen Lavin (Joe) and Matthew Weaver (Mandi Riley); and his great-grandchildren Kaitlyn Lavin, Jacob Weaver, Teddy Lavin, Blaine Weaver.
He is also survived siblings James Crouse (Connie), Bernetta Klunk, Carole Martin and extended family Jen and Jesus Bermego along with children, Logan, Alex, Noah and Oliver.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Helen (Culver) Crouse, daughter, Elaine Bittinger, and siblings, Wilber Crouse, Raymond Crouse and Margaret Sanders.
Melvin was born on December 29, 1935 in Adams County to Stewart and Hazel Crouse.
He was a plumbing apprentice for several years before starting his own business, M.D. Crouse Plumbing and Heating where he serviced and advised local residence, small business, corporations and government state jobs. He opened Gettysburg Plumbing Supply in the late 60’s.
He continued his active business career owning and operating several businesses, which included several residential and commercial rental properties, Three Crowns Motor Lodge and the Gettysburg Hotel on the square, when it was still apartments.
Melvin was a very active member of the community, serving as a board member of the Gettysburg Municipal Authority for over 37 years, 20 years of in the capacity of chairman of the board. To acknowledge his years of service and dedication, the Municipal Authority named the wastewater treatment facility in his honor.
Over the years he had active dealings with the Gettysburg College and the Adams County Office for Aging. He was a member of Reedemer’s United Church of Christ in Littlestown, a past member of the Gettysburg Optimist Club and the Gettysburg Elks Club.
Melvin loved collecting and running his old tractors and hit-and-miss engines. He also enjoyed feeding the swans and deer that frequented his property, people watching on the Ocean City boardwalk, the Breakfast Club at Dunlap’s, and family BBQ’s.
Melvin will be remembered as a man of deep faith, extensive work ethic and service in the community. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and many in the community.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg with Rev. Sterling L. Fritz officiating. Interment will follow the funeral services in the Evergreen Cemetery. A viewing will take place on Monday, June 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family suggests memorials to Reedemer’s United Church of Christ, 107 East King Street, Littlestown, PA 17340 or flowers may be sent to the funeral home.
