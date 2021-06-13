Mary Ann “Pickle” (Bevenour) Shriver, 88, died Sunday, June 13, 2021, at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. She was the wife of the late Herbert R. “Russ” Shriver, her husband of 60 years, who died June 14, 2013.
Pickle was born July 28, 1932, in Adams County, the daughter of the late Linus J. and Genevieve R. (Yingling) Bevenour.
Pickle was a member of Sacred Heart Basilica in Edgegrove, New Oxford Social & Athletic Club, McSherrystown Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary, McSherrystown Moose, and Soroptimist. She loved spending time with her family and going to the cabin.
Pickle is survived by two sons, Steve M. Shriver and his wife Beverly and Douglas A. Shriver and his wife Barb, all of New Oxford; a daughter, JoAnne Aikens of New Oxford; three grandchildren, Celeste Klinedinst, Gregory Groft and Mary Shriver; seven step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Burnell P. “Bud” Bevenour and his wife Rosie of New Oxford. She was predeceased by a son, Scott W. Shriver; two sisters, Dorothy A. Shrader and Nadine M. Dettinburn; two brothers, Richard S. and William F. Bevenour; a daughter-in-law, Vickie L. Shrader; and a son-in-law, Steven F. Aikens.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 11 a.m., at Sacred Heart Basilica, 30 Basilica Dr, Hanover, with Rev. Dwight Schlaline officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, with prayers at 8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Compassus Hospice, 2578 Interstate Dr, Ste 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
