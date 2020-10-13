Elmer G. “Jack” Miller Jr., 90, passed away at home Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. He was the husband of the late Jane Louise ((Witherow) Miller, married on June 12, 1954, his wife of 51 years, who died on June 1, 2005.
Jack was born July 16, 1930, in Littlestown, the son of the late Elmer G. and Genevieve (Gearhart) Miller Sr.
Jack was a 1950 graduate of Littlestown High school, a veteran of the Korean War, serving with the US Navy as a gunner’s mate, a graduate from Millersville University in 1958 with a BS degree, and a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, East Berlin. Jack was a teacher with the Bermudian School District for 36 years as a fifth and sixth grade science teacher, retiring in 1993. Jack was employed with Lau’s Variety store for many years, and a Lifetime member of the V.F.W. Richard J. Gross post 8896, East Berlin. He was a Boy Scout leader for many years with East Berlin Troop #111.
Jack is survived by two daughters, Ruthann M. Bowen of East Berlin, and Ronda L. Harris of Gettysburg; one son Michael G. Miller of Gettysburg; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Betty Daly of Littlestown. He was predeceased by two sisters, Ruth Witherow and Jean Frock.
Funeral services will be held Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. from Trinity Lutheran Church, 117 West King St., East Berlin, with Pastor Susan J. McCarthy officiating. The honor guard of the East Berlin VFW, Post 8896 will conduct military rites. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg. A viewing will be held at the church Monday from 9 a.m. until the time of service.
Serving as pallbearers will be Harry Bowen, William Bowen, Elliott Miller, Jennifer Miller, Amanda Harris and Edward Kennell. Honorary pallbearers will be Richard Harris and William Bowen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 1016, East Berlin, PA, 17316.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc. 306 Harrisburg St., East Berlin, is in charge of the arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.