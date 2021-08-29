Paul Anthony Sanders, 87, of McSherrystown, entered into God’s eternal care on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at UPMC Hanover Hospital following a period of declining health.
Born on Friday, December 22, 1933, in Emmitsburg, Md., he was the last surviving child of Robert Henry and Blanche Cecilia Sprankle Sanders. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Dorothy LaRue Shelton Sanders who died in 2019; his five brothers, John, Raymond, George, Marshall and Thomas Sanders; and his three sisters, Rita Wiley, Anna Waysack and Mary Bowne.
He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish.
Paul is survived by a son, Lawrence Trimmer of Croyden; two grandsons; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, Bonneauville, with the Rev. Benny Jose serving as celebrant. Burial will follow in the Parish Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 12 E. Hanover St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com.
