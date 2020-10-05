Kenneth V. Diveley, age 87, of Cashtown, and Palatka, Fla., passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at York Hospital. He was born Nov. 9, 1932, in Gettysburg, the son of the late Victor B. and Naomi L. (Cutshall) Diveley.
Ken graduated from Biglerville High School. He served in the National Guard and was stationed in Gettysburg. He was a retired antiques dealer.
Ken is survived by his companion, Joanne Musselman of Cashtown; son, Gary Diveley of Biglerville; sister, Winnie Diveley of Worcester, Mass.; and two brothers, Eddie Diveley and his wife Peggy of Biglerville, and Randy Diveley and his wife Connie of Palatka, Fla.
In addition to his parents, Ken is preceded in death by his sister, Darlene Diveley; first spouse and Gary’s mother, Charlotte (Daley) Diveley; and former spouse, Patricia Coldsmith.
The family would like to extend a warm-hearted thank you to all those involved in taking care of Ken and Joanne after his accident.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Private services are at the discretion of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions in Ken’s memory to a charity of your choice.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
