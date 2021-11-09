Audrey V. Romito, 93, of Gettysburg, died Sunday afternoon, Nov. 7, 2021 at her home.
Born July 19, 1928 in Dillsburg, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Mildred (Prosser) Nelson. She was the wife of the late Thomas G. Romito who died March 1, 2012.
Mrs. Romito was one of five children and grew up with her four brothers in York Children’s Home. After high school she worked in Harrisburg at the G.C. Murphy Store where she met her future husband. They got married in 1950 and lived in Jamestown, N.Y. and later in Pittsburgh, where her four daughters were born. An excellent cook, house keeper, and bookkeeper she could organize a household. She loved to give her family the world, whatever her girls wanted always went through their mother first, who then presented it to dad. She had a chance to travel across the country to Las Vegas and California by car, and her first plane ride was to Hawaii. She helped groom dogs with her daughter Donna, just as her husband Tom was retiring.
Audrey is survived by her four daughters: Deborah Griswold, Dunedin, Fla., Donna Romito, of Gettysburg, Denise Norton of York, Diana Plitt of Gettysburg; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and loved them to the moon; and her brother, Donald Nelson of York. She was preceded in death by her three brothers: Gene Nelson, Kenneth Nelson, and Warren Nelson.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg. Burial will be in the Dillsburg Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the services Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
