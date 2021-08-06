Martin Bruce Horn, 74, of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of Deborah E. (Smith) Horn, Gettysburg. Together they shared 46 years of marriage. Born July 30, 1947, in New Oxford, he was the son of the late Martin Luther and Relda (Nace) Horn.
He graduated from New Oxford High School and was employed with Allis Chalmers/Precision Components Corporation, York, for over 30 years and was a member of the 25-year club. Martin was a member of Memorial Baptist Church, Gettysburg, for over 40 years where he was active in the church food pantry, served as a deacon and was a founding member of the Adams County Christian Academy. When he was younger, he enjoyed racing and building go-karts. Martin enjoyed working on home projects, saltwater fishing in the Indian River Inlet, Delaware, and spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Matthew Shawn Horn and companion Melanie Thompson of Red Lion, Sarah Elizabeth Davis and husband Mark of Gettysburg, and Martin Joseph Horn and fiancée Amber Mitchell of McSherrystown; and grandson, Andrew Isaiah Griffith, Greenville, Tenn.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Catherine Toddes, Gloria Shrader and Celia Bittinger.
A service to celebrate the life of Martin Bruce Horn will be held on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Memorial Baptist Church, 1096 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg with Rev. Jeffrey Sours and Rev. Steven Baker officiating. A time to share memories and an opportunity to view will be on Monday, August 9, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Peters Funeral Home, 321 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, and again on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the start of the service at the church. Burial will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg. Serving as pallbearers will be Matthew Horn, Martin Joseph Horn, Mark Davis, Rob Moore, Daryl Strine and Rick Baker.
Contributions in memory of Martin Bruce Horn may be made to Memorial Baptist Church, 1096 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325; or to Adams County Christian Academy, 1865 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
To share memories of Martin Bruce Horn and to view a video tribute, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
