A Celebration of Life for Charles “Buddy” Bollinger will be held June 11, 2021, at the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church, 208 Baltimore St., Gettysburg, at 1 p.m.
Charles passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. He was born June 12, 1943, in Gettysburg, the son of the late Charles LeRoy Sr. and Kathryn E. (Warner) Bollinger.
Bookhout Funeral Home, Oneonta, N.Y., is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.