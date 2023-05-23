Brady Mathias Mann, of McSherrystown, an avid and enthusiastic motorcyclist, devoted son, and beloved friend, died tragically in a motorcycle accident on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Hanover, Pennsylvania, at the age of 22.
Brady is survived by his mom and dad, Jennifer and Dan Colgan; his grandparents, Jean and Larry L. Dell Sr., and Daniel and Regina Colgan; his father, Jeff Mann and his wife Dana of York, Pa.; his sisters, Rebecca Wisner, Tara Colgan and Hannah Colgan; brothers, Nick Mann, Joe Mann, Chris Mann, and Frankie Mann; stepbrothers, Garrett and Drew; his aunts and uncles, Missy Reachard and her husband Bill, Larry L. Dell Jr. and his fiancé Jill, Lynn Colgan Cohen and her husband Henry, Jennifer L. Colgan, Brian Colgan and his wife Carolyn, Pat Colgan and his wife Lynn, Eileen Bowling and her husband Pat of Gettysburg, Jackie Klunk and her husband Frank, and Julie McMaster and her husband Jeff; and his close cousins, Mike Dell and his wife Amanda, Alex and David Reachard, AJ Dell of Hanover, and Lauren and Mackenzie Dell of Georgia.
Brady was born October 28, 2000, in McSherrystown, and was a 2018 graduate of New Oxford High School. He was employed by Keith D. Smith Concrete in Hanover, Pa.
Brady loved and was loved by so many people. His ever-present smile and infectious laughter immediately greeted everyone he met. His trademark goofy sense of humor and his ability to make even a person’s darkest day brighter is the overwhelming memory his friends and family carry with them.
Brady enjoyed many things in his short life including roller skating and video gaming, but it was in the pride he found in his motorcycle that he truly found his place. He so loved the independence that he discovered but more importantly the community that surrounded it and that embraced him so strongly and completely.
A service of love and remembrance will be held at Murphy-Beck Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown, on Tuesday May 30, 2023. Friends and relatives will be received from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., concluding with a prayer service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to offset his services can be made to Brady’s family via GoFundMe at https://gofund.me/7c80c4d6 or addressed to the family directly through the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.