Gary T. Shorb Sr., 69, of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, January 14, 2022.
Born July 17, 1952, in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late Thomas and Kathleen (White) Shorb.
Mr. Shorb served in the Army National Guard. He graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1971. He worked for Sam McNair, Charnita, Wortherington Pump, Southern States, Ed Sell, St. Joseph's Provencal House, Cecil Stultz, the Fire Academy, and retired from Mount Saint Mary's College in 2018 after 28 years of employment.
Mr. Shorb joined Vigilant Hose Company in Emmitsburg, Md., in 1970, and became a fire police officer for them in 1972. He was a member of Fairfield Fire and EMS for many years, and also a member of Greenmount Fire Company for over 45 years. He was a firefighter and ran ambulance for all three. In his later years, he was a fire police officer for them.
Mr. Shorb enjoyed farming on the family farm, going to Greencastle Livestock Auction, gardening, hunting, fishing, going to rodeos and spending time with family and friends.
He was the husband of Lydia (Gordeyev) Shorb for 21 years.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his three loving children, son Gary T. Shorb Jr. and wife April, daughter Angela Hobbs and husband Steve, and daughter Virginia Hanies and husband Brian, all of Fairfield; grandchildren, Michaela and Wyatt Shorb, Brooke and Nathan Hobbs, and Olivia, Emma and Brianna Haines; one sister, Linda (Shorb) Stultz and husband Jim; two nephews, Thad Stultz and Chris Stultz and wife Natasha; stepchildren, Deb (Simmers) Bisenieks and husband Jim, Kenneth Simmers and wife Gabrielle, and Joseph Bentz and companion Melissa Olden; and step-grandchildren, Allison Weddle, Andi and Kaylee Bisenieks, CJ and Sammie Simmers, and Brayden Bentz, Dayanna and Dara Olden.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Contributions in memory of Gary Shorb may be made to Greenmount Fire Company, 3095 Emmitsburg Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.