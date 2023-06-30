Catherine Marie Yashinski, 72, of Gettysburg, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
Born August 5, 1950, in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Charles Richard Kettlewell. She was the loving wife of Martin John Yashinski, her husband of 13 years.
Catherine was passionate about helping people and spent her career working as a registered nurse. She worked for GBMC hospital and retired from Carroll County Digestive Disease Center in Westminster after years of service.
Catherine was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Her joy for conversing and social personality was contagious and made it natural for her to meet and keep friends forever. Catherine beyond cherished spending time with her granddaughter. She spent many a day with her granddaughter, frequently taking her on adventures and shopping to find treasures.
Catherine also enjoyed traveling with her spouse through the continental US. Whether driving down the California coastline, viewing the Grand Canyon, or taking trips to Ocean City where she would always be sure to enjoy Thrasher’s French Fries, Kohr Bros Ice Cream and a tram ride on the boardwalk, she lived her life fully each and every day. She was an avid reader and a member of several breakfast and social clubs. She will be deeply missed.
Surviving in addition to her husband is cherished daughter, Peggy Sullivan and husband Michael; granddaughter, Olivia Sullivan of Sykesville, Md.; sister, Doris Lutz and husband James of Myrtle Beach, S.C; and nephews and niece Brian Lindenmuth, Emily Lindenmuth, and Adam Lindenmuth.
The family will welcome friends on Thursday, July 6, 2023, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster, Md. A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 7, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Pritts Funeral Home. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
