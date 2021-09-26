Thomas R. Hocker, 73, of Hanover, entered God’s eternal care, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at home with his loving family by his side.
Born in Elwood, Ind. on Nov. 17, 1947, he was the son of the late Dana E. and Shirley A. (Ellis) Hocker. Thomas was the loving husband of MaryAnn (Benner) Hocker with whom he shared 53 years of marriage.
Thomas was 1965 graduate of Elwood High School, Elwood, Ind. He received a degree in engineering from Purdue University, where he played the saxophone in the Purdue Marching Band. He retired 2005, as the Plant Manager at ESAB, Hanover, with over 35 of service, often travelling internationally, and continued doing consulting work until 2012. Thomas belonged to many professional organizations in the welding industry, was a member of the BPOE Elks Lodge #763, and belonged to the Bandits Golf League.
Thomas was a Purdue fan, an avid golfer, loved aviation and going to air shows and flight simulators, enjoyed fishing, coached little league baseball for many years, and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.
Thomas will be greatly missed by all those that knew and loved him.
In addition to his loving wife MaryAnn, Thomas is survived by his children, Rich and Zina Hocker of Victor, NY, Jeffrey and Tina Howe of Hanover, and Charlie and Taija Hocker of McSherrystown; nine grandchildren: Jackson, Lily, Henry, Ella, Camden, Isabel, Owen, Nash, and Nirvana; and two sisters, Janet Lombard and husband Kevin, and Shari Jenkins and husband Robert; and a brother-in-law, Jeffrey Flynn. He was preceded in death by a brother, Eugene Hocker.
Following cremation, a Celebration of Life service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at the Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, with his brother-in-law, Robert Jenkins officiating. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. A visitation and time to share memories with the family will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Thomas to the Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, 5505 Hopkins Bayview Circle, Baltimore, MD 21224.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
