Brian John Zinn, 32, of Lewisberry, beloved husband of Brandon Marsico Zinn, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family following a courageous 19-month battle with cancer.
Born on Friday, Jan. 13, 1989, in Hanover, he was the son of John and Lois Zinn, of Hanover.
A 2007 graduate of Delone Catholic High School, he received an associate’s degree from York Technical Institute and worked as a designer for Johnson Controls Inc. for five years.
Known for his kindness and compassion, Brian was named the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Volunteer of the Year in 2016. In a final act of selflessness, he donated his body to Humanity Gifts Registry.
In addition to his husband and parents, survivors include a sister, Erica O’Brien and her husband, Adam; and two nieces, Ella and Ava O’Brien.
Services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, 199 Water Street, 11th Floor, New York, NY 10038 or by visiting https://afsp.donordrive.com/campaign/BZ.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com.
