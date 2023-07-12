Jane Reigle Neely passed away peacefully on July 11, 2023. She was 94 years old.
Jane was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Jim; her parents, Grant E. and Sara R. Reigle; sisters, Marion Stepp and Anne Carbone; and grandson, Patrick Neely. Jane is survived by five children, Linda Neely, Richard (Shirley) Neely, Susan (Robert) Banks, John Neely, and Thomas (Suzanne) Neely; 11 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren; one niece; three nephews; and numerous cousins.
Jane was born in Gettysburg on January 7, 1929, the middle child of Grant E. and Sara R. (Scott) Reigle. She attended Meade School in Gettysburg (currently Federal Pointe Inn) before relocating with her family to West Chester where her father accepted employment as the Chester County Superintendent of State Highways.
Jane was baptized as an infant at the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church on the same date and occasion as Jim, who was fated to became her husband in 1950. She would amuse family and friends with stories of them possibly being the only couple to go to an altar together twice. Starting at an early age, Jane’s Christian faith was strong. She spent much time dedicated to Christian life and service.
After marriage, the newlyweds set off to establish and grow Jim’s career and raise a family together, with moves to Jersey City, N.J., Columbia, S.C., Chicago, Ill., Camp Hill, Pa., and finally, retirement to a family homestead in York Springs. Life was active with five children, hosting foreign exchange students, supporting Jim’s career and later, enjoying grandchildren.
Through it all, Jane modeled a positive attitude and was always ready to support family and friends who knew her to be a skilled seamstress, gardener, furniture refinisher, and gifted hostess who prepared delicious meals and made all who joined them around their table feel at home.
Jane will be missed by everyone who had the good fortune to spend time with her, but most of all by her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was more than one could hope for in a spouse, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend and confidant.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 10 a.m. with a service of Christian burial to follow at 10:30 a.m. at Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, PA 17325. Interment will take place immediately following the service at Sunnyside Cemetery in York Springs. Family will gather at Three Pines Tavern in Mt. Holly Springs after the burial for those wishing to join them to raise a glass to Jane.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to www.spiritrustlutheran.org/care-at-home/hospice/.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.