Kailee Miller, infant, of Hanover, passed away Monday, July 3, 2023, at her home. She was born February 9, 2023, in York, to Jeremiah N. Smith and Kaitlyn B. Miller of Hanover.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her two brothers, Elias Miller and Levi Miller, both of Hanover; maternal grandmother, Minnie Miller of Biglerville; maternal grandparents, Joy and Timothy Stine of Biglerville; paternal grandmother, Donna Smith of Eldersburg, Md.; also several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Andrew Miller.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 51 Asper Drive, Shippensburg, PA 17257 where visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Funeral service will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Kenneth Kramer officiating.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.