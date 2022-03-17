Robert J. “Rob” Hockensmith Jr., 61, of Taneytown, Md., died Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital.
He was the husband of Sharon (DeGroft) Hockensmith for 31 years. Born April 25, 1960 in Hanover, Rob was the son of the late Robert J. Sr. and Wilma (Cottingame) Hockensmith.
He was a home remodeling subcontractor for 40 years.
Surviving in addition to his wife, are his three sons, Michael Hockensmith and Taylor of Hanover, Brad Hockensmith and Brittany of Littlestown, and Brian Hockensmith and Emma Strausner of Taneytown; two grandchildren on the way; his mother-in-law, Pat DeGroft of Taneytown; his two brothers, David Hockensmith of Westminster, and Tim Hockensmith of Taneytown; and his two sisters, Lydia Locke of Huntley, Ill., and Julia Hockensmith of Hanover. Rob was predeceased by his father-in-law, Bernard DeGroft Sr.
He was an avid hunter who enjoyed fishing, boating, other outdoor activities and spending time with his family.
A celebration of life will be Wednesday, March 23, at 11 a.m. at The Looking Barn, Littlestown, with Charlene Fowler officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be 10-11 a.m.
Memorials in Robert’s name may be sent to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 72123 or cancer.org to donate online.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.