Joyce Gladfelter

Joyce Marlyn Gladfelter, age 85, of Gettysburg, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Gettysburg Center. She was born October 24, 1936 in Hagerstown, Md., as the daughter of the late Roger Frederick and Alice Viola (Ambrose) Munson.
Joyce graduated in the Class of 1954 from Waynesboro High School in Waynesboro, Pa. She worked as a telephone operator for C&P Telephone Company for several years.
She was a member of Jehovah’s Witnesses and attended the English Congregation in Gettysburg.
She enjoyed talking to people about the Bible and conducting Bible lessons.
Joyce is survived by her two daughters, Kimberly Strickhouser of York Springs, and Sandra Black; several grandchildren; and her close friend, Cedric Moore of Aspers.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Gladfelter; and her son, Stephen Black.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 South Main St., Bendersville.
Memorial services are at the discretion of the family.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
