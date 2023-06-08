Edwin Richard (Dick) Peterson, 92, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, June 4, 2023.
Born January 7, 1931, in Chicago, Ill., he was the son of the late Edwin R. and Dorothy (Metzger) Peterson. He married his high school sweetheart, Pauline Wright Peterson, in 1953. They were together 76 years and married for 70 years.
He was raised in Chicago and graduated from Lake Forrest College in 1951. Dick started his career in the management training program at Illinois Bell. In 1954, he switched to advertising and moved to Detroit for a position with Keystone Broadcasting. Relocating to Coldwater, Mich., he owed a local radio station and hobby shop from 1969 to 1971. Advertising eventually moved him back to Detroit in 1972.
He then moved to Gettysburg in 1979 to house a historical Civil War slide show that he created while working in advertising at WJZ in Baltimore. He also served on the Gettysburg Borough Council.
Retiring in 1997, he and his wife traveled the country in an RV to see the US and eventually settled back in Gettysburg and then Thomasville.
In addition to his wife, Pauline, he is survived by his children, Eric and Kim (Foster) Peterson, and Glenn and Kristen (Peterson) Clouser; and grandchildren, Colby Peterson, Grant Clouser, and Logan Clouser.
In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Peterson.
A private family service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to either The Gettysburg Battlefield-Office of the Superintendent, Gettysburg National Military Park, 1195 Baltimore Pike, Suite 100, Gettysburg, PA 17325, please make checks out to the National Park Service, or to the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church, 208 Baltimore St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Myers-Baker Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., 1903 Market St., Camp Hill, PA 17011.
