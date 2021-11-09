Daniel G. Blocher, age 51 of Chambersburg, died Nov. 5, 2021 at Chambersburg Hospital. Born April 17, 1970 in Gettysburg, he was a son of Glenn and Jane (Lawver) Blocher.
Daniel was a member of St James Lutheran Church, an avid HAM radio enthusiast and an electrician and handyman at Newburg Campground.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughter, Brittni Blocher of Dover; son, Dylan (Blocher) Martin of York; brother, David (Stacy) Blocher of Gettysburg; sister, Jennifer and husband, Peter Perchulyn of Arendtsville; nieces and nephew, Kaelyn Blocher, Landon Blocher and Hannah Perchuly. He is also survived by his uncles, John (Kelly) Lawver of Gettysburg; Ronald (Darlene) Blocher of Gettysburg and Roger Giberson of Middletown and numerous cousins. Dan was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John and Arlene Lawver; paternal grandparents, Norman and Rhea Blocher and aunt, Brenda Giberson.
Professional services have been entrusted to the Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 South Main Street, Bendersville. Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of memorial service at 11 a.m. at St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York Street, Gettysburg on Friday, November 19. Reverend Michael E. Allwein will officiate. Daniel will be laid to rest at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the family. To make donations or express condolences visit DuganFH.com.
