David Fred Heagey, age 82, of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Monday, August 30, 2021, at WellSpan York Hospital. He was born December 28, 1938, in Gettysburg, the son of the late Donald F. and Emma (Flickinger) Heagey.
David graduated in the Class of 1957 from Gettysburg High School. He worked as a truck driver for L & H Trucking for over 20 years. David was an active member of Gettysburg Seventh-day Adventist Church. In his spare time, David enjoyed camping, traveling and puttering in the garage.
David is survived by his loving wife and companion of 38 years, Robin L. (Copenhaver) Heagey of Gettysburg; two daughters, Leah Orndorff of Gettysburg and Jennifer Fox and husband Cory of Gettysburg; son, David Livingston II, and wife Kori of Harrisburg; two brothers, Darwin F. Heagey of Gettysburg, and Daniel F. Heagey and his wife Maxine of Madison, Miss.; and six grandchildren, Tiffany Fox, Olivia Orndorff, Kori Beck, Kirsten Orndorff, Huston Fox and Madison Livingston.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two sisters, Martha Scott and Joan Kuhn; and one granddaughter, Amber N. Orndorff.
Professional services entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Gettysburg Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1495 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325, with Pastor Lynnwood Spangler officiating. A public visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in David’s memory to Gettysburg Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1495 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
