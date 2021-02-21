Violet Virginia Mauss of Biglerville passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, with her son and daughter by her side. She was 94 years old.
Violet was born in Gettysburg on Feb. 15, 1927, the daughter of the late Carl Barb and Margaret (Harbold) McDannell. She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, William W. Mauss, who passed away on May 1, 2003.
Violet graduated from Gettysburg High School in the Class of 1945. Following graduation, she worked at the US Naval Depot in Mechanicsburg. She later worked at several area sewing factories before her retirement.
Violet was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church in Biglerville, where she served as secretary of the church’s United Methodist Women’s group for many years. She was a charter member of the Heidlersburg Fire Company Auxiliary.
Violet is survived by her son, Ronald W. Mauss, and her daughter, Linda K. Mauss; half-brothers Eugene McDannell, Mark McDannell, and Bernard McDannell; and half-sister, Alice Williams. In addition to her husband William, she was predeceased by an infant son, Clyde R. Mauss; sister Gladys Weaver; half-brother John McDannell; half-sisters, Ruth Baker, Kathleen McDannell, Betty MacBeth, Louise Deardorff, Clara Redding, and Edna Showers.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. at Dugan Funeral Home, 111 S. Main St., Bendersville, with Pastor Gary Fanus officiating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services. Interment will be at Benders Union Cemetery.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Brad and Josh from Adams Regional Emergency Medical Service for their care and kindness at the time of Violet’s passing.
Memorial contributions may be made to Centenary United Methodist Church, 99 N. Main St., Biglerville, PA 17307.
Friends may express condolences at DuganFH.com.
