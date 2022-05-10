Thomas I. Flynn, 77, of Gettysburg, passed peacefully on Monday, May 9, 2022, at home surrounded by his family.
He was born November 27, 1944 in Gettysburg, the son of the late David E. and Mary (Martin) Flynn.
Tom was a jockey in the 1960s at Delaware Park Raceways and was a lineman for Adams Electric. He retired from Gettysburg College after 17 years with the maintenance department. Tom was an avid gardener and loved his dog Lucky.
He is survived by his daughters, Stacey Baker and husband Daryl of Orrtanna, and Lori Chrismer of Seattle, Wash.; brother, Joseph Flynn and companion Melanie of Gettysburg; sisters, Ruby Keefer and Regina Shultz, both of Gettysburg; and grandchildren, Thaddeus Fravel, Brooke Fravel, Aiden Cole Baker, Cole Malpass, Wyatt Chrismer and Carsyn Olivia Malpass.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Lawrence and Doug Flynn; and sisters, Connie Knox and Martha An Flynn.
Contributions in memory of Thomas I. Flynn may be made to the SPCA of Adams County, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
To share memories of Thomas I. Flynn, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
