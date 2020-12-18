Shirley “Shirl” A. Peters, age 84, passed away on Dec. 15, 2020, as a resident of the Gardens of Gettysburg. Shirl was the daughter of the late G. Harold and Kathryn Peters.
Shirl graduated from Biglerville High School, Class of 1955. She lived in Biglerville with her husband, Franchot, for many years while employed as an executive secretary for Musselman Fruit Processing Company. Shirl was sole proprietor of “Shirl’s Tavern” on Chambersburg Street in Gettysburg from 1983 to 1991; and later retired after 17 years of service to Survivor’s Inc.
Shirl enjoyed playing trumpet for the Apple Core Band. She served her community in many ways through her leadership in ABWA (American Business Women’s Association) and the American Legion, Post 202, Gettysburg.
She is survived by her son, Mike Strickhouser and wife Tierney; two granddaughters, Danielle (Pat) Grogan and Courtney Strickhouser; one great-granddaughter, Lora Lee Grogan; one sister, Nancy (Larry) Barbour of Gettysburg; one brother, Larry “Jim” (Mary) Peters of Biglerville; sisters-in-law, Gertie Peters of Biglerville and Mary Anne Peters of Vermont; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers, George of New York/Vermont and Robert “Bob” Peters of Biglerville.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Private services will be held at the discretion of the family.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.