John (Jack) R. Kocher, 79, of York Springs, passed away Sept. 17, 2021, at his residence. He was born Jan. 12, 1942, in Erie. John was the son of the late D. Deloss Kocher and Helen (Long/Kocher) Oblinger.
John was a Chief Petty Officer, Retired, in the United States Navy and retired after 25 years of service from the Gettysburg National Park Service.
Surviving is his loving wife, Linda (McLeod) Kocher of York Springs; children, Rory Kocher and wife Teale of Colorado Springs, Colo., Bruce Kocher and wife Deborah, of East Berlin, Malcolm Kocher of Green Castle, Tabitha (Kocher) Lauro and husband Chad, of Mechanicsburg and Amber Kocher of New York, N.Y.: and six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his siblings, Donald Kocher of Arlington, Va., Joanne Scott of Erie, Carol Rey of Monteclair, N.J., Bonnie Hale of North East, Pa., Cindy Skladanowski of Erie, and Pamela Wood of Orrtanna.
A Celebration of his life will be held Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Gettysburg National Park's Amphitheater. All family and friends are welcome. In the event of rain, celebration will be held at the Fairfield Mennonite Church, Fairfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Wounded Warrior Project. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com for condolences to the family.
