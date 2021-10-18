Mr. David Lynn Andrew, 66, passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Autumn Lake Healthcare in Walkersville, Md.
David was born October 11, 1955, in Hagerstown, Md., the son of the late Joseph and Geraldine Andrew. He worked as a mason most of his life.
David is survived by a son, Jason, and three grandchildren; a daughter, Christy Lynn Andrew and fiancé Daniel Grimes, grandson John Martin and granddaughter Emma Kuhn, all of Gettysburg. He is also survived by two sisters, Dawn Schultz and husband Charles, and Brenda Glass; and two nieces and one nephew.
At David’s request, there will be no services. Cremation will be provided by Resthaven Funeral Services in Frederick.
