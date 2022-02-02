Donald E. Runkle, 94, passed away at his residence on Monday, January 31, 2022.
Born December 28, 1927 in York, Pa, Don was a son of the late Denton and Charlotte (Sudak) Runkle. He was the husband of Helen L. Runkle.
Don attended William Penn High School in York. He enlisted in the United States Army in February 1946 and was honorably discharged in July 1947. He was awarded the Army Occupation Medal for his time spent in Germany during his service.
After the military, Don was employed as a truck driver retiring from Hall’s Trucking Co. For the past 12 years Don organized luncheons for retired truck drivers.
Don was an avid softball player in his younger days. He was a New York Yankees and Washington Redskins fan. The past 20 years Don worked alongside his wife Helen at their stand at Morningstar Market in Thomasville.
Don was a lifetime member of the Shiloh American Legion-Post 791 and West York VFW-Post 8951.
In addition to his wife, Don is also survived by a brother, Jim (Nancy) Runkle; five nephews, four nieces and a special niece, Rosemarie Runkle. Don was preceded in death by his brothers, Bill and Bob Runkle and sister, Nancy (Runkle) Malone.
A Celebration of Life Tribute will be 11AM, Monday February 7, 2022 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd, York. Officiating the service will be Ron James. A viewing will be held from 10-11AM, Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be held in Prospect Hill Cemetery with military honors provided by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Don’s name to York SPCA, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, Pa 17406.
