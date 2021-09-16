Andrew, “Buck,” “Andy” or “Hatchet,” Michael Hatcher, age 37, of Spring Grove, passed away suddenly Sunday, September 12, 2021, at his house in Spring Grove. He was born January 12, 1984, in Gettysburg, the son of Troy K. Hatcher Sr. and Deborah (Dubbs) Kellison.
Andy graduated in the Class of 2003 from Waynesboro High School.
He served in the U.S. Army and served two tours in Iraq.
He currently worked at Advantage Lifts in Hanover. He was a member of Emerge Church in Hanover.
In his spare time, he most enjoyed riding his motorcycle. He also enjoyed working on diesel engines, hiking and spending time with his loved ones.
He will be missed by all.
Andy is survived by his loving fiancé, Helen Parkins of Spring Grove; four children, Lilly Hatcher, Tierra Kuykendall, Madilynn Parkins, and Paige Kuykendall; mother, Deb Kellison; aunts, Stormy Squires and Sherry Hatcher; sister, Ashley Kime; two brothers, Troy Kyle Hatcher Jr. and Ian Hatcher; his “Nan,” Linda Fry; and his paternal grandparents, Kyle Davis and Nancy Hatcher.
Andy was preceded in death by his father, Troy Hatcher Sr.; brother, Dennis Kime; uncle, Tony Hatcher; aunt, Leonta Albright; maternal grandmother, Inez Dubbs; and paternal great-grandmother, Ethel Herman.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Memorial services will be held Monday, September 20, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Emerge Church, 518 Wilson Ave., Hanover, PA 17331, with Pastor Herb Reisig officiating. A visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at the church. Military honors will be conducted after the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Andrew’s memory to Roots for Boots, PO Box 213, New Oxford, PA 17350; or Mission 22, 694 N Larch St #910, Sisters, OR 97759.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.