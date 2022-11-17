Peacefully and surrounded by family and companions, Jeanne Marie Gleeson of Gettysburg passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022, at the age of 75.
She was predeceased by her parents, Tony and Madeline, and her siblings, Evelyn and David, and is survived by her nephew, Thomas.
Jeanne grew up in Flushing, New York, and earned a masters degree before embarking on a career of service to others. She was a source of strength and inspiration as she devoted her career in social services to helping women and children.
She will be remembered fondly for her witty humor, her unyielding devotion to lifelong friends and family, and her undeniably impeccable fashion sense. Jeanne will shine in our memories as an example of what it means to be compassionate and a good friend.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.