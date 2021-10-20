Freda J. (Rohrbaugh) Foth, 90, formerly of Gettysburg, passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021, at Paramount Senior Living in Fayetteville, Pa.
Born November 10, 1930, in Fairfield, she was the daughter of the late Paul M. and Pauline V. (Decker) Rohrbaugh. Freda was predeceased by her husband, Robert B. Foth Sr., who died in 2015.
She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Gettysburg.
She is survived by her three children, Tamara Brodbeck of Fairfield, Marcy Brandenburg of Wildwood, N.J., and Robert B. Foth II of Gettysburg; eight grandchildren, Torrey Hardison, Morgan Brodbeck, Annie Granger, Clay Brandenburg, Tyler Brandenburg, Jerrica Ott, Abby Walters and Robert Foth III; and 10 great-grandchildren. Freda was predeceased by a daughter, Jenny Foth; her daughter-in-law, Victoria Foth; and seven siblings, Loraine Emmer, Arlene Weaver, Paul Jr., Clyde, Donald, Robert and Dale Rohrbaugh.
A private graveside funeral services will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery in Gettysburg with Rev. Dr. Kim Blocher officiating.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.