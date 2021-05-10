Kerry Colleen Sheahan, 57 of Gettysburg, passed away on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Johns Hopkins Hospital after a long illness.
Born May 16, 1963, in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of H. Patricia (Gladmon) Sheahan of Gettysburg and the late William F. Sheahan, who died in 2002.
Kerry was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Gettysburg. She was a 1987 graduate of Mount St. Mary’s University. Kerry had been employed by the FBI for a number of years before working in the Adams County Domestic Relations Office and was a case manager for the former Survivors Inc.
She was an avid reader, enjoyed solving puzzles and spending quality time with her nieces and nephew.
In addition to her mother, Kerry is survived by her sister, Deborah L. Davison (Robert) of Kensington, Mad.; two brothers, Brian M. Sheahan (Carol) of Lutherville, Md., and Dr. Timothy P. Sheahan (Jessica) of McKnightstown; a nephew, Bennett Sheahan; and four nieces, Patricia O’Daniel, Kirsten Sheahan, Margaret Sheahan and Emily Sheahan.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Gettysburg with Fr. Daniel Mitzel as celebrant. Interment will follow the Mass in St. Francis Cemetery.
The family suggests memorials to Adams County Special Olympics, 37 Bittern Drive, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.