John W. Haifley, 99, of Littlestown died Wednesday, Dec 22, 2021, at home. He was the widower of Dorothy M. (Swisher) Haifley who died March 4, 2007.
Born Oct 20, 1922 in Taneytown, John was the son of the late H. Lee, Sr. & Beulah (Study) Haifley. He attended Taneytown High School and served in the 3rd Army #202 during WWII. He was a self-employed carpenter building homes for 35 years in the area.
Surviving are his daughter and son-in-law, Donna M. Myers and Kirk with whom he resided in Littlestown; his five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and his brother, Robert Haifley of Finksburg, Md. John
was predeceased by his two sons, Gary and Terry Haifley; his three brothers, Roy, Milton and Lee Haifley. He was a member of St. Mary’s Lutheran Church, Silver Run, where he served on the church council, was Sunday School Superintendent and was a choir member.
John was a charter member of the Silver Run-Union Mills Lions Club and a life member of Littlestown VFW Post 6954. He served on the the Littlestown Senior Center Board. He also founded Boy Scout troop #483 where he served as Scout Leader. John enjoyed his time playing guitar with the Iron Bridge Boys.
Viewing is Wednesday, Dec 29, from 6 — 8 P.M.at Little’s Funeral Home, Littlestown and 10-11 a.m., Thursday at St. Mary’s Lutheran Church. Funeral is 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec 30, at his church with Pastor Linda Fernandez officiating. Interment is in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Silver Run. Contributions in John’s name may be sent to his church at 3978 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, MD 21158. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.