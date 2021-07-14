Jeffrey Lynn Dengler died at his home in Sammamish, Washington, Monday July 5, 2021, after a 21-month battle with cancer. He was born June 29, 1948, and raised in Gettysburg.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Margene. Other survivors include two daughters, Valerie Leininger of North Carolina, and Kari Derr and her husband Jason and three adoring grandchildren Kalen, Gavin, and Kale’a of Gisborne, New Zealand. He is also survived by brother Jerre Dengler and his partner Keith McAninch of Swarthmore, Pennsylvania; his Aunt Sheila Stacks of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; and sister-in-law Barbara Dengler of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. He was pre-deceased by brother Joseph Dengler in 2009; and his parents, Kenneth and Lois Dengler.
His father and Uncle Lester Dengler operated Dengler Brother's Grocery Store on York Street in Gettysburg for 35 years. His mother, a registered nurse, worked at the Gettysburg College infirmary for 16 years. Jeff, Jerre, and Joe cherished their childhood and upbringing by their mother and father and always kept close ties to all things Gettysburg.
Dr. Dengler was born at the Annie Warner Hospital in Gettysburg and attended the public school system in Gettysburg. He graduated from Gettysburg Area High School in 1966. He then graduated from Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, in 1970 with a BS degree in chemical engineering. He also earned MS and PhD degrees in chemical engineering from Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana. Jeff was also a Licensed Battlefield Guide and spent his summers sharing his knowledge of the Battle of Gettysburg with people from all over the world.
During his career he did industrial research and development work for Weyerhaeuser Company and R.J. Reynolds Company. For 24 years he also did environmental consulting work for Foster Wheeler Environmental and Environmental Partners Incorporated. He was a life-long member of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers and was active in the local Puget Sound Chapter of the organization. He was an active member of Faith United Methodist Church of Sammamish, Wash.
Jeff was an avid reader and always had a book he was reading. He was the superb Trivia partner because he was so widely read.
Jeff’s most beloved role in life was being “Grandpa” to his three grandchildren. He enjoyed taking them on amusement park adventures and taking them to the local park to just play ball, push them on the swings and catch them at the end of the slide. Loving them as they grew from infants to teenagers was his joy.
A memorial service will be held at Faith United Methodist Church of Sammamish, Wash., on August 1, 2021, at 2 p.m. PDT (5 p.m. EDT) which will be viewable online.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Faith United Methodist Church of Sammamish, Wash., or a charity of your choice.
