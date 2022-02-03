Lewis C. Evans II, 80, succumbed to leukemia on January 31, 2022. He was born in Suffolk County, New York, to Lewis C. Evans and Emily Schafer Evans.
Lew graduated from Cornell University in 1963 and continued on to complete his law degree at Cornell in 1964. After working for several years at the law firm of Sherman and Sterling in New York City, he returned to college to obtain his medical degree from Columbia University. He completed a cardiac fellowship at Presbyterian Hospital, New York City. He practiced as a non-invasive cardiologist at the Guthrie Clinic in Sayre, Pa., for 25 years.
His true passion was crew. He competed for Cornell throughout his undergraduate career and won the 1963 Lightweight Eastern Sprints. He coached the Cornell crew team in 1964 and continued to be heavily involved in crew for his entire life. He also coached for a year at Columbia during medical school.
Lew is survived by his wife and double scull partner, Katherine A. Evans.
If you would like to honor his memory, Lew would appreciate donations to: Cornell Lightweight Rowing- Shell Gifts R03-8801, Cornell University, Box 37334, Boone, IA 50037-0334; Hiawatha Island Boat Club, c/o Paul Kroculick, 1858 Pierce Creek Road, Binghamton, NY 13903; or Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Lew and Kathy’s, 401 Heritage Drive, Gettysburg.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
