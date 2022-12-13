Ruth M. (Miller) Lusk, 92, passed Monday, December 12, 2022, at Homewood at Plum Creek. She was the wife of the late Robert W. “Bob” Lusk, her husband of 71 years, who passed January 16, 2020.
Ruth was born September 18, 1930, in York Springs, the daughter of the late Wilmont and Gladys (Riley) Miller.
Ruth was a life member of Lower Bermudian Lutheran Church, where she was also recording secretary for Sunday school, and she retired in 1991 from Lau’s Variety Store in East Berlin after 13 years of service. She was a member of East Berlin Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, East Berlin Senior Center, Conewago AARP, Fraternal Communication of Lutheran Brotherhood, and she was president of Women’s Temperance Union for more than 20 years.
Ruth is survived by three daughters, Bonnie Shue and her companion Dave Rohrbaugh of East Berlin, Debra Stake and her husband James of Abbottstown, and Ronda Dennis and her husband Sonny of East Berlin; a son, Robert W. Lusk and his wife Judy of York; nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many step-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 16, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 306 Harrisburg St., East Berlin, with Sister Marianne Brock officiating. Burial will be in East Berlin Union Cemetery. Viewings will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, from 6 to 8 p.m., and on Friday from 12 p.m. until the time of the service.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.