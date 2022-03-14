Norma J. Becker, 92, of Hanover, Pa., entered God’s eternal care, Sunday, March 13, 2022, at the Normandie Ridge Nursing Center, York, Pa., with her loving family by her side.
Born May 8, 1929, in Fairfield, she was the daughter of the late Jesse J. and Cora A. (Bigham) Weikert. Norma was the loving wife of the late Kenneth E. Bankert and the late Earl A. Becker.
Norma worked for the former Hanover, Shoe Company, Snyder’s and Pitt’s Manufacturing before retiring from SKF Industries 1989.
Norma was a member of Hanover Church of the Brethren. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, cooking, baking, the family tradition of Annual “Peanut Butter Ball Day,” taking care of her house, traveling, trips to the cabin and her 1985 Mercury. Her steadfast love and support carved and shaped her family’s lives.
Norma is survived by her children, Karen Hague and husband Jim of York, Pa., Kathy Wildasin and husband Dan of Hanover, Pa., and Alan L. Bankert and wife Tanya of Spring Grove, Pa.; five grandchildren, Jamie Beck, Melissa Vieira, Amanda Arlauskas, Danny Wildasin, and Cora Bankert; and 10 great-grandchildren, Amber, Darrius, Colby J., Gabriella, Katie, Danny, Max, Emily, Brooks, and Bailey. She was preceded in death by one son, Wayne E. Bankert; one grandson, James Hague IV; one brother, Elwood Weikert; and one sister, Mary Heck.
A funeral service to remember Norma’s life will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 18, 2022, at the Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc, 269 Frederick St., Hanover, PA 17331, with her pastor, the Rev. Dick Godfrey officiating. A visitation and time to share memories with the family will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Norma’s name may be made to the Caring Hospice Services of Central PA, 101 Good Drive, UNIT 1, Lancaster, PA 17603.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.