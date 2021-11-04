Courtney M. Groft, 19, passed Saturday, October 30, 2021, at WellSpan York Hospital.
Courtney was born February 19, 2002, in Hanover, the daughter of Lee D. and Christine L. (Hassinger) Groft.
Courtney was a 2020 graduate of Bermudian Springs High School where she had been a member of the volleyball team since middle school. She attended Bloomsburg University in the spring of 2021 and transferred to Penn State York this fall where she was a member of PSU York’s first PSUAC East Division Championship volleyball team and an active member of the THON committee. She was a past member of Hanover Elite Cheer and the NOVA club volleyball team earlier in life. She was also an accomplished artist who cared deeply for her community and loved everything about living at Lake Meade.
In addition to her parents Lee and Christine, Courtney is survived by a brother, Tyler A. Groft of Macungie; maternal grandparents, Kay Hassinger of York, and Jeffrey Hassinger of York; paternal grandparents, Jeff and Cindy Groft of Hanover; aunt and uncle Michelle and Andrew Young, and their children Samuel and Zoe Young, of Dallastown, uncle Joel Groft and his children, Brendan and Jordyn Groft of GA, aunt Kristine Groft of GA, and uncle and aunt Patrick & Erin Groft, and their children Leah and Tristan Groft, of York Springs.
A casual outdoor service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at 4 p.m. at the Lake Meade Community Center, in Lake Meade, officiated by Rev. Bonnie J. Whittier, followed by an indoor celebration of Courtney’s life. Memorial contributions may be made to Sideout Foundation, 11208 Waples Mill Rd, #203, Fairfax, VA 22030. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 306 Harrisburg St, East Berlin, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.