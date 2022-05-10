Susanne L. Sheely, 85, of Littlestown, died Friday, May 6, 2022, at UPMC Hanover Hospital. She was the widow of Clarence “Bill” Sheely who died in 1972.
Born May 14, 1936, in Glendale, Calif., Sue was the daughter of the late Charles H. and Catherine (Ulrich) Cochran.
She was a Delone Catholic High School graduate. She had been a bookkeeper for Eddie’s Cleaners and was retired from Littlestown Area School District in food service after 14 years of employment.
Surviving are her son, Philip A Sheely and Norma of Nashville, Tenn.; her daughters, Sara M. Huff and Bill of Plymouth Meeting, and Ellen M. Smith and Keith of Glenville; her seven grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter, Christine Sheely; her sons, Jeffrey and Matthew Sheely; her brother, Charles Cochran; and her sisters, Barbara Murren and Cathleen Small.
Sue was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church and YMCA, both of Littlestown. She loved going to Ocean City, Md., and deeply loved her grandchildren.
Memorial Mass is Wednesday, June 1, at 10 a.m. at her church with the Rev. C. Anthony Miller officiating. Inurnment is in the parish cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Sue’s name may be sent to her church at 29 S. Queen St., Littlestown, PA 17340.
