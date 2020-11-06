Hazel L. Tully, 92, formerly of Hanover, Pa., passed away on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Transitions Healthcare in Gettysburg.
She was born Jan. 30, 1928, in Purgitsville, W.Va., the daughter of the late Joseph and Alice Merritt Kuykendall. Her husband Robert J. Tully died in 2001.
Mrs. Tully and her husband owned and operated McKinley’s Café in Hanover and the Centennial Inn for 11 years. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and puzzles.
Hazel is survived by two daughters, Judith Tully of Gettysburg, and Betty Peake of Ocala, Fla.; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Jerry Kuykendall of Kissimmee, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers and sisters, Joan Fitz, Wayne Kuykendall, Mae Dayhoff, Lawrence Kuykendall, and Carolyn Kuykendall.
A graveside funeral service will be held Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg, at 2 p.m. There will be a viewing on Tuesday at Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
