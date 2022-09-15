Dennis Michael English, 68, of Orrtanna, passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at his home surrounded by loving family.
Born on August 15, 1954, in Wuerzburg, Germany, he was the son of the late Sarah Margaret (Hawkins) and John Wesley English. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary G. Snellings; and brothers, Joseph P. English and Robert M. English.
Dennis served in the U.S. Army. Dennis worked as a packer and forklift operator for Gabler Trucking at Volvo. Dennis was a member of the AmVets, Post 224, Chambersburg.
He enjoyed gardening, watching and collecting movies, listening to music records, attending yard sales and flea markets and watching the Redskins.
He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Wanda Lee Foltz-English; brothers, John Reid English and wife Marge, and Jeffrey Russell English; sister, Sally Ann (English) Black; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Rest Haven Funeral Home, 1601 Pennsylvania Ave., Hagerstown, Md., with Pastor Jeremy R. Foltz officiating. Interment will follow in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hagerstown. Family will receive friends one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the National Cancer Center, 88 Sunnyside Blvd., Suite 307, Plainview, NY 11803-1518.
Online condolences can be made at www.rsthvn.com.
