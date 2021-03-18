Sharon A. Kuhn, age 63, of Gettysburg, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Genesis Healthcare. She was born Wednesday, Jan. 29, 1958, in New Kensington, the daughter of the late Wayne C. and Lenora (Cooper) Foust.
Sharon graduated from Biglerville High School in 1976. She was formerly employed by SCAAP in Gettysburg. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, watching movies and her cats.
She is survived by survived by one daughter, Jeneane A. Kuhn of Edgewater, Md.; two sons, William W. Kuhn of Biglerville, and Brian G. Kuhn of Orrtanna; one grandson, Tyler W. Kuhn of Biglerville; and one sister, Lisa S. Sweitzer of York.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Services will be held at the discretion of the family.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.