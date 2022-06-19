James P. Wilt Sr., 79, of Gettysburg, succumbed to cancer in the comfort of his home surrounded by his children and grandchildren on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Jim was born in Hanover on May 25, 1943, to father Leroy Joseph Wilt and mother Rozella Catherine (Barnhart) Wilt. After graduating from Delone Catholic High School in 1961, Jim started as an apprentice at Banges Electric in Hanover and worked hard to become a certified electrician. He later worked and retired from Klinefelter Electric in Biglerville. Jim’s strong work ethic made him one of the most qualified and respected electricians in the area.
Jim married the love of his life, Joan Marie Hufnagle, in April 1963 and raised two children. Jim loved telling the story of how he met this cute, curly-brown-haired girl in elementary school and that he was going to marry her someday. They reconnected in high school and were married 41 years until her passing in 2004. Jim and Joan will now be reunited once again.
Jim looked forward to traveling to St. Michaels, Md., with his close friend. Whether it was tinkering with cars, boating, or helping out with electrical work, he enjoyed it all. In his later years, Jim loved spending time at the family cabin with his children and grandchildren. He also had a passion for antique vehicles and was ecstatic when he was able to purchase his own 1955 T-Bird.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Joan, and his parents, Leroy and Rozella. Jim is survived by daughter Jody M. Shealer and her husband Thomas; son James P. Wilt Jr., and his wife Lynn; a sister, Patricia Hoover and her husband Ron; a brother, Robert Wilt; grandchildren, Ashley Eckenrode and her husband Jason, Nicole Rummel, and Steven Rummel Jr., and his wife Ashley; great-grandchildren Brayden Kent, Kirabella Eckenrode, and Shaylee Eckenrode; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation for Jim is planned for Thursday, June 23 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 25 W. High St., Gettysburg, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment immediately following at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, 535 S. High St., Hanover, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA., 17603 or online at https://donate3.cancer.org.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
