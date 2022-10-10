Joseph G. “Joe” Heffron Jr., 82, passed Friday, October 7, 2022, at his home. He was the husband of Nancy C. (Budd) Heffron, his wife of 56 years.
Joe was born December 28, 1939, in Springfield, the son of the late Joseph G. and Marie (O’Brien) Heffron.
Joe served in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Saratoga and U.S.S. Kitty Hawk, and he was a 1985 graduate of York College. He was construction manager for many school buildings, was a private pilot, and an avid pinball machine collector.
In addition to his wife Nancy, Joe is survived by a son, Joseph J. Heffron and his wife Jennifer of Hanover; a daughter, Wendy L. Tyler and her husband Wilbur of New Oxford; five grandchildren, Chloe Heffron, Wade Heffron, Griffin Heffron, Jonathan Tyler and Nicholas Tyler; and two sisters, Joann Heary of Florida, and Suzanne Wood of Severna Park, Md. He was predeceased by a brother, David Heffron.
Following cremation, a graveside service will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022, at 11 a.m., at New Oxford Cemetery, 4971 York Road, New Oxford.
Memorial contributions may be made to Adams County Rescue Mission, 2515 York Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325; or to VNA/Hospice, 440 N. Madison St., Hanover, PA 17331.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
