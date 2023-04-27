Deborah Kaye Dull, 68, of East Berlin, passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at York Hospital in York, Pa., after a brief battle with cancer.
Born June 3, 1954, in Frederick, Md., she was the daughter of the late Jean and Dorothy (Sell) Lowman.
She was the loving wife of her late husband, Dennis J. Dull, with whom she shared over 40 years of marriage until his passing on October 18, 2017.
Deborah was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Taneytown, Md.
She was a teacher and librarian for over 40 years, the last 31 in the Bermudian Springs School District, which she loved doing.
Deborah liked to read, garden, play the piano, go antiquing, and visit the ocean. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
Surviving are sons, Ryan Dull and wife Carolyn of East Berlin, and Justin Dull of New Oxford; her twin sister, Dorothy F. Hann of Taneytown; and grandchildren, Owen, Olivia, Spencer, and Xander.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, P.A., 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, Md., with Deacon Charles E. Barnhart Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5-8 p.m. on Monday, May 1, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Deborah’s name to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 38 W. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD 21787.
