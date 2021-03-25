Clarence "Pops" Thomas Rhodes Sr., age 87, of Gardners, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Paramount Senior Living in Fayetteville. He was born June 13, 1933, in Charleston, W.Va., the son of the late Lloyd and Bertha (Sadler) Rhodes.
He was employed by CH Mussleman Co. in Biglerville for 27 years and Penn Quality Eggs for 10 years in York Springs. Pops was known for his famous yard sales and fixing up old cars, especially old Dodge trucks. He also loved his dog, Cletis, who was named after him. He had an ongoing joke with his granddaughter, Amy Gillingham, that read “I know you’re gonna get mad at me for this one, but I want you to know that when you sit down at the right of Jesus for the last supper, I called in a favor just for you, and they promised you would have a full plate of turkey.”
He is survived by two sons, Michael (Barbara) Rhodes of Gardners, and Clarence Thomas Rhodes Jr. of Land O Lakes, Fla.; 24 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; eight sisters; and a brother. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 20 years, Betty Dettinburn; one sister; and two brothers.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Private Services will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Benders Lutheran Church Cemetery, Butler Township.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
