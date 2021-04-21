Rebecca A. Schaffner, 34, Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Lancaster General Hospital.
She was born Sept. 8, 1986, in Gettysburg, the daughter of Jeffrey L Schaffner and the late Drema McCoy Schaffner.
Rebecca was a member of Memorial Baptist Church. She attended Gettysburg High School. She enjoyed arts and crafts and doing projects with her children.
In addition to her father, Rebecca is survived by two children, Amiee Sheely and Drema Schaffner, both at home; a stepmother, Joyce Richards; a stepbrother, Ricky Vandall of West Virginia; a paternal grandmother, Lorena Schaffner of Mechanicsburg, Pa.; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Rebecca was predeceased by a son, Jadyn Schaffner.
A celebration of Rebecca’s life will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family to help defray funeral expenses.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
