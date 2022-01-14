Dianne L. (Baumgardner) Albin, 74, of Hanover, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 12, 2022. She was the loving wife of the late Roger H. Albin; together they shared 48 years of marriage.
Born January 26, 1947, in Hanover, she was a daughter of the late Monroe Sr. and Helen (Bechtel) Baumgardner. Dianne enjoyed traveling, spending time with family, and listening to weekly church services.
Mrs. Albin is survived by two sons, Brian Albin and his wife Josie of King George, Va., and Dwayne J. Albin and his wife Jeanine of Hanover; six grandchildren, James, Maddy, Nate, Bode, Emily, and Megan; and many other loving extended family members and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, Dianne was preceded in death by her siblings, Eleanor Kerchner, Ruthana Dusman, Arlene Cluck, and Monroe Baumgardner Jr.
A service to celebrate the life of Dianne will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at the Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle St., Hanover, Pa., with Pastor Lou Nyiri officiating. A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Paul Dubs Union Cemetery, Hanover. Pallbearers will be Brian Albin, Dwayne Albin, James Albin, Maddy Albin, Nate Albin, and Emily Albin.
If you are unable to attend the funeral service in person, you may livestream the service by going to www.wetzelfuneralhome.com and clicking on the link in Mrs. Albin’s obituary.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
To share memories of Dianne L. (Baumgardner) Albin and view a video tribute, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
