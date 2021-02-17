Samuel J. White, 61, of Fairview Township, York County, passed away Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at the Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.
Born Oct. 6, 1959, in Gettysburg, he was a son of the late Walter “Ross” and Sara “Jean” (Wetzel) White. In 1997, Sam received the Gift of Life through a heart transplant and enjoyed an additional 24 years with his family and friends.
A 1978 graduate of Gettysburg High School, he also earned an associate degree in specialized technology in 1988 from the Hiram Andrew Center in Johnstown. Sam honorably served in the United States Army and had later been employed as a draftsman by McCormick Taylor, Harrisburg, until his retirement. Since his retirement, he was working as a security guard for Securitas Security Services USA.
Sam is survived by his sister, Deb Newman; brother, Tim White; two aunts, Jean Herring and Louise Clair; seven stepbrothers; and three step sisters. He is also survived by his companion of 18 years, Julia P. Wagner; her children, Michael, Matthew and Madison, and grandchildren, Raelynn, Emmalynn, Ansley and Grayson who considered him their Pap.
In keeping with his wishes, there will be no services. Inurnment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
